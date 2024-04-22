The arrest warrant against Pennsylvania State Representative Kevin Boyle has been withdrawn, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner.

DA Krasner explained that new information was obtained and confirmed by his office on Monday which is what led to the warrant being withdrawn.

A detective with the Philadelphia Police Department had previous information that made the warrant possible, but it was missing a detail which is what was discovered on Monday.

"Nobody lied, there was simply a gap in information," Krasner said.

Krasner wouldn't go into specifics but did say that the protection from abuse order against Boyle was not in effect, so the warrant had to be withdrawn.

"Kevin is our dear friend and his deteriorating mental health over the past few months has been heartbreaking to witness," Pennsylvania House Leader Matt Bradford said in a statement. "Today’s developments and the spectacle of the past few months should not obscure what is at stake—a sick man’s life. This isn’t political theater."

In September 2021, Boyle was arrested and charged with harassment and violation of a protection from abuse order his wife had filed at the time. He was released a day later on his own recognizance.

Boyle faced more issues in February 2024 after he was banned from Gaul & Malt House in Rockledge, Pennsylvania, where he was caught on video berating employees, according to police. Boyle also allegedly threatened female staff members inside the bar before police arrived, investigators said.

In a statement on April 17, Rockledge Police Chief John Gallagher told NBC10 the investigation into that incident continues. However, none of the customers, staff members, managers or owners of the bar wanted to pursue charges against Boyle, according to Chief Gallagher. Chief Gallagher also said Boyle complied with responding police officers by leaving the bar on foot.

When asked if Tuesday's primary election day had any influence on the DA's office withdrawing the warrant, Krasner said, "We try to operate in a way that is truly even-handed."