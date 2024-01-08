Northeast Philadelphia

Fire tears through Northeast Philly rowhome

Fire crews responded to a fire at a rowhome in the city's Holmesburg section early Monday

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters battled a fire that sent flames and smoke pouring from the windows of a rowhome in Northeast Philadelphia's Holmesburg section, early Monday before it was extinguished.

According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, fire crews responded to the area of Torresdale and Shelmire Avenues for a fire reported at a rowhome along the 4700 block of Shelmire Avenue, just after 5:30 a.m.

On Monday Morning, SkyForce10 caught images of firefighters on the roof of a rowhome as flames could be seen pouring out of a second floor window.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said the fire was placed under control before 6:30 a.m.

Fire officials have not yet detailed the extent of the damage, nor how many people may have been displaced by this fire.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

First Alert Weather 20 hours ago

First Alert: ‘Powerful' storm expected to hit Philly on Tuesday

Frankford 1 hour ago

Man killed in shooting in Philly's Frankford neighborhood

Also, no injuries have yet been reported due to this incident.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Northeast Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us