Fire tears through Northeast Philly rowhome

Firefighters battled a fire that sent flames and smoke pouring from the windows of a rowhome in Northeast Philadelphia's Holmesburg section, early Monday before it was extinguished.

According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, fire crews responded to the area of Torresdale and Shelmire Avenues for a fire reported at a rowhome along the 4700 block of Shelmire Avenue, just after 5:30 a.m.

2&2 In Service - 01-08-2024 05:37:38 - Avoid Area of Torresdale and Shelmire Avenues — PFD Alerts (@PFDalerts) January 8, 2024

On Monday Morning, SkyForce10 caught images of firefighters on the roof of a rowhome as flames could be seen pouring out of a second floor window.

Officials said the fire was placed under control before 6:30 a.m.

Fire Under Control 01-08-2024 06:22:00 - Torresdale and Shelmire Avenues — PFD Alerts (@PFDalerts) January 8, 2024

Fire officials have not yet detailed the extent of the damage, nor how many people may have been displaced by this fire.

Also, no injuries have yet been reported due to this incident.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.