A man crashed his SUV into a garage after being shot and killed in West Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood early Thursday.

Police officers rushed to the alley behind a home along Upland Way in the Overbrook section after receiving several 911 calls around 4:30 a.m., Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police found a young man bleeding from several gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that has smashed into a garage, Small said.

The man -- who resided in the area -- would die a short time later at the hospital, investigators said.

At least six bullets from two separate guns hit the Jeep, Small said.

The family who lives in the home the man crashed into didn't even wake up from the shooting and only became aware of it when police knocked on their door, Small said.

Police didn't immediately know a motive for the shooting.

Gun violence continues to take a deadly toll on Philadelphia as we have reached a grim milestone. Entering Thursday, at least 400 homicides have been reported in the city in 2023 -- many from shootings, according to Philadelphia police data. That year-to-date total is about 20% down from last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest dating back to 2007.