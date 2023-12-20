Man dead, 3 injured, including teen, in shooting in SW Philly

A man is dead and three others were injured after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday night.

At 7:08 p.m. police said they found one minor and three men were all shot along the 7300 block of Chelwynde Avenue in Philly’s Eastwick neighborhood.

A man police said is somewhere between 20 and 25 years old was shot in the stomach. Police transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m.

Another victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the chest. Police transported him to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

The third and fourth victims, a 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, were also both shot and transported to the hospital where they were placed in stable condition, police said.

Authorities said there have been no arrests and the shooting is currently under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updated details.