Body found in car pulled out of Cooper River in NJ, source says

A body was found in a car that was pulled out of the Cooper River in Camden County, New Jersey, on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the investigation confirmed with NBC10.

Léelo en español aquí

SkyForce10 was over the scene along Route 130 in Pennsauken around 3 p.m. Thursday. Several police vehicles and tow trucks were parked near the river as at least two cars were pulled out of the water by dive teams.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office also responded to the scene.

A source later confirmed with NBC10 that the body of an unidentified person was found inside one of the vehicles. Officials have not yet revealed any additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.