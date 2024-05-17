Pro-Palestinian protesters have hit the streets of Philadelphia again on Friday evening. Police were called to the area near 34th and Walnut streets before 9 p.m.

The protesters took to the street after a group of them entered the Fisher-Bennett Hall on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania, a spokesperson at the school said. Several were arrested.

"Earlier this evening, a group of individuals entered Fisher-Bennett Hall on Penn’s campus and attempted to occupy it. Penn Police, with support from Philadelphia Police, escorted them out and secured the building, taking several individuals into custody. The situation remains active," the spokesperson said in a statement.

SkyForce10 is over the scene where police can be seen lined up next to the crowd on the sidewalk.

As of 9:50 p.m., the protest appears to be peaceful with officers just monitoring the group. Some officers were wearing helmets and carrying batons while some had ziptie handcuffs visible.

Some of the protesters can be seen banging pots and pans while others use noisemakers in front of the police officers.

The protesters appeared to be taking up space on both sides of the sidewalk while the officers stand in the street.

Just before 10 p.m., the protesters appeared to rush into the street where the officers were standing.

Our cameras caught the moments as the group was chanting, "We hold power," as a woman shouted the chant into a megaphone.

Some of the group made a long line from sidewalk to sidewalk with the rest of the protesters gathered behind them while they faced the police officers who were also standing in a line.

One person could be seen on the shoulders of another protester while holding up a Palestinian flag.

Then around 10:30 the group of protesters moved to the intersection right outside of Franklin Field at the corner of 33rd and South streets. They gathered on one of the corners of the intersection before crossing to the other side of the street.

Meanwhile, an officer stood in the middle of the intersection and directed car traffic to avoid the area of the campus.

No word on how many people may have been arrested, but our cameras did catch one person being placed in the back of a police van.

This protest comes one week after the University of Pennsylvania disbanded an encampment on its campus. Hours later that night, hundreds of people were walking through the streets of University City in Philadelphia carrying Palestinian flags.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.