A business in the Society Hill section of Philadelphia says that it was the target of a hate crime this week.

Police are investigating a break-in at the Lombard Cafe that happened sometime between 6 p.m. on Tuesday and 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Arab-owned business says its cash register was damaged and stickers reading, "We stand with Israel," were plastered throughout the store.

Police were told that nothing was taken from the register.

The owner of Lombard Cafe says she and her customers have also been harassed because of her support of Palestinians

"I don't understand why Jazmine and the cafe have been getting so much attack and relentless attention. This is a beloved institution. I am a Jewish woman, and it's really upsetting to see Jewish stars used in this way," Lombard Cafe customer Arielle Cohen said.

On Friday, the Council on American Islamic Relations, or CAIR, was joined by faith leaders and community members who condemned the break-in and called it a hate crime.

The group took to Instagram before the rally outside of the cafe and provided more insight into what they say happened.

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to address the incident and condemn vandalism of any kind against businesses.

Vandalism of any kind against our small businesses is unacceptable. @PAStatePolice is in contact with @PhillyPolice, who are investigating the break-in at Lombard Cafe in Philly.



Whatever that investigation shows, let me reiterate — everyone has the right to both be safe and… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) May 16, 2024

Gov. Shapiro also says that Pennsylvania State Police are in contact with the Philadelphia Police Department about the investigation.

Investigators say they have not yet discovered the motive behind this vandalism.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.