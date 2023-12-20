A man is dead after being shot during a triple shooting that left another man and a woman hurt on Wednesday, police said.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on the 5200 block of Oxford Avenue in Frankford, officials said. A gunman opened fire inside a mini-mart before walking outside and firing at a car parked at the gas station attached to the market.

The man who died, 19, was inside the mart when he was shot multiple times, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small. When police arrived to the scene, he was unresponsive in one of the aisles of the store.

Officers took him to a nearby hospital where he died just before 6:30 p.m., officials said.

The other male victim was shot one time in the leg, police said.

Small told NBC10 that the man was shot while sitting inside a car that was parked outside of the mini-mart. The man was able to flee on foot.

Police found him about a block away and they took him to a nearby hospital where he was placed in stable condition, Small said.

There was a passenger in the backseat of the car who was able to hide and was not hurt, Small said.

A woman in her late twenties suffered a graze wound to her foot while she was pumping gas, Small explained.

She was able to drive herself to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, according to officials.

Police are currently investigating this incident. They plan to talk with the victims in this shooting as well as employees at the mini-mart who were there when this happened.

Entering Wednesday, at least 398 people had been killed in Philadelphia so far in 2023, according to police data. That's down about 21% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years on record since data began being tabulated 2007.