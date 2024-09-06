3 hurt as construction lift topples over, crushes work vehicle in West Philly

Three workers fell about two stories as a boom lift tipped over onto a work vehicle, crushing it, in West Philadelphia Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The construction equipment collapse occurred around noon on Sept. 6, 2024, along Moravian Street, near 45th Street.

The yellow lift appeared to crash down onto what appeared to be a small white work truck. The force of the impact left the cherry picker's arm embedded down the middle of the vehicle.

Three people were hurt after falling about two stories from the lift, Philadelphia police said. Medics rushed the workers to nearby hospitals, where one was listed in extremely critical condition, while the others were listed in critical condition.

Witnesses said they heard a loud boom and went outside to find three people on the ground near the toppled equipment, which was being used to work on a home. One of the workers appeared to be unresponsive.

The witnesses said they saw other workers run away from the scene before first responders arrived.

Firefighters could be seen standing near the toppled lift in the minutes after the fall.

This story is developing and will be updated.