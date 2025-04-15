Need more time to file your taxes? Here's what to do

Tuesday, April 15, 2025, is the deadline to file your tax return. If you won’t be able to file in time, here are the steps you’ll need to take to avoid a penalty.

How to apply for an extension

Applying for a tax extension postpones your deadline until October 15, 2025. An extension can prevent a failure to file penalty.

If you want to apply, you have to fill out Form 4868. You can download a PDF of the form here if you wish to mail it in.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

You’ll also need to fill out your estimated tax liability for 2024 and make sure it’s postmarked by April 15.

You can also file an extension online with an IRS free file partner.

“Once you have that extension, you want to file as soon as possible,” Alison Flores, a manager with the Tax Institute at H&R Block, said.

What if you don’t file your taxes?

The failure to file penalty is 5% of the balance due for each month it’s outstanding.

“So, as you go out each month, your penalties will start to accrue and get bigger,” Flores said.

The IRS will also assess interest on that amount due.

What if the IRS owes you money?

Not filing your taxes when the IRS owes you money will also cost you.

“They’re not going to issue that refund until you file,” Flores said. “So, anyone who’s probably due a refund – a majority of people have a refund – you have to file a return.”

What if you owe the IRS money?

If you owe the IRS money, an extension does not give you extra time to pay. If you can’t afford to pay the IRS, Flores recommends filing your taxes and doing an installment plan with the IRS.

“The IRS does offer short-term extension plans and long-term installment agreements if you do need more time to pay on an installment basis,” Flores said. “So that is a good option.”

You can apply for a payment agreement with the IRS online through the Online Payment Agreement Tool. You can also apply by phone or mail by submitting the Form 9465.