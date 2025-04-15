A man was killed and two other men were injured in a triple shooting in North Philadelphia Monday night.

The shooting occurred along the 1500 block of North 18th Street. Police said three men were struck in the shooting and taken to the hospital. One man was pronounced dead. They have not revealed the conditions of the two other men.

No arrests have been made and police have not revealed a possible motive. They continue to investigate.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia Police.

As of Sunday night, there were 56 reported homicides in Philadelphia in 2025, down a little more than 38% from the same time last year which ultimately saw the lowest number of homicides in a decade, according to police data.