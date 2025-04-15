New Jersey

Woman suffers ‘severe' injures after car hit by train in Franklin Twp., NJ

Police officials in Franklin Township, New Jersey, say a woman suffered severe injuries and needed to be airlifted to a nearby hospital after a train hit her car on Monday

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman needed to be airlifted to a hospital after suffering, what law enforcement officials called, "severe injuries" on Monday when her vehicle was struck by a train in Franklin Township, New Jersey.

According to law enforcement officials in Franklin Township, Catawba Avenue and West Avenue, at Catawba and Greenwood avenues, were closed for some time after 6 p.m. on Monday after a freight train struck a vehicle in that area.

The Franklin Township Police Department posted information about this incident on social media.

Officials said the woman who was behind the wheel of the vehicle at the time of the crash needed to be airlifted to a nearby hospital after suffering "severe injuries" in the incident.

However, police have not yet provided further identifying information on the woman that was involved in this incident, nor did officials detail what led to this crash.

