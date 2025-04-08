Are you getting every spot you need to? Get spring cleaning tips beyond vacuuming

For most of us, spring cleaning means dusting, organizing, and vacuuming. But, there are spots in your home you might not be thinking need a little sprucing up.

This week the NBC10 morning is putting the focus on the dirty details of spring cleaning.

When was the last time you cleaned your dishwasher, air filter, sink?

First up, Keith Jones gives you a look at the potentially grimy spots in your home by going into a house with a West Philly handywoman.

“You’re gonna wanna clean this up,” Mads Glascow, of Handy Dandy Home Services, said.

Glascow gladly helps people clean up things like their dishwasher, air filters and drains – like she recently did while her and Keith visited a 9-month pregnant woman.

“There's a lot of things that I do that people hire me for that I know they can do and sometimes I'm like, ‘you know you can do this, right?’“

Among the things Glascow helps with are…

Changing the HVAC filter every three months.

“It's caked,” she said. “It's kind of sticky too on my fingers. So, you can just really tell that you need a new one.”

Also, your dishwasher might not be as clean as you think.

“A lot of people think it cleans itself, right? Because it's constantly running,” Glascow said. “But it doesn't”

So, how do you clean it? Make sure its empty. Pull out the bottom rack. Grab a bowl.

“You're going to pour two cups of white vinegar in and you're going to rest it like this.”

Then, simply run the dishwasher. But, don’t use heat to dry it.

In the bathroom, you can use a plastic fork to unclog drains.

Other areas of concern that you should address: microwave, oven, washer and dryer. Just avoid using bleach on anything.

Finally, make sure you check the batteries on your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.

Keep checking back on this page all week for more spring-cleaning tips.