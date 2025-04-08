Health & Wellness

Are you getting every spot you need to? Get spring cleaning tips beyond vacuuming

Spring cleaning is about more than just tidying up and vacuuming

By Keith Jones and Dan Stamm

For most of us, spring cleaning means dusting, organizing, and vacuuming. But, there are spots in your home you might not be thinking need a little sprucing up.

This week the NBC10 morning is putting the focus on the dirty details of spring cleaning.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

When was the last time you cleaned your dishwasher, air filter, sink?

First up, Keith Jones gives you a look at the potentially grimy spots in your home by going into a house with a West Philly handywoman.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“You’re gonna wanna clean this up,” Mads Glascow, of Handy Dandy Home Services, said.

Glascow gladly helps people clean up things like their dishwasher, air filters and drains – like she recently did while her and Keith visited a 9-month pregnant woman.

“There's a lot of things that I do that people hire me for that I know they can do and sometimes I'm like, ‘you know you can do this, right?’“

Health

Health 14 hours ago

How CT scans can identify a patient at risk for heart disease before symptoms show

Health & Wellness Apr 4

PAWS for People looks to connect pets with people

Among the things Glascow helps with are…

Changing the HVAC filter every three months.

“It's caked,” she said. “It's kind of sticky too on my fingers. So, you can just really tell that you need a new one.”

Also, your dishwasher might not be as clean as you think.

“A lot of people think it cleans itself, right? Because it's constantly running,” Glascow said. “But it doesn't”

So, how do you clean it? Make sure its empty. Pull out the bottom rack. Grab a bowl.

“You're going to pour two cups of white vinegar in and you're going to rest it like this.”

Then, simply run the dishwasher. But, don’t use heat to dry it. 

In the bathroom, you can use a plastic fork to unclog drains.

Other areas of concern that you should address: microwave, oven, washer and dryer. Just avoid using bleach on anything.

Finally, make sure you check the batteries on your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.

Keep checking back on this page all week for more spring-cleaning tips.

This article tagged under:

Health & Wellness
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us