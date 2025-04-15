New video obtained by NBC10 shows a man walking on rooftops of homes and then being placed in custody after a shooting in West Chester, Pennsylvania, according to witnesses.

The ordeal began on Sunday, April 13, 2025, around 2:50 p.m. when shots were fired near an apartment complex on South Church Street, officials said. Griffin Meanix, who lives in the area, told NBC10 he heard the gunshots.

“Probably one shot and then four shots in sequence after,” Meanix said.

Meanix looked out from his window and saw a massive police presence, including an injured officer.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“When the two cops went in, we heard the bangs and one of the other cops was just dragging the other out by his vest or whatnot,” Meanix said. “He had blood on his head but he stood up right away so it looked like he was probably alright. It was crazy.”

As the officers exited the apartment building, a man climbed on a roof of a rowhome and began walking along the rooftop, according to Meanix.

“It was pretty stressful,” Meanix said. “We were more worried he was going to jump or do something crazy.”

Video from Meanix shows police urging the man to come down, telling him the situation will end peacefully if he does so.

“You shot at us, that’s the only reason we shot back,” an officer said in a video Meanix recorded.

Another video shows a man in handcuffs as he’s being placed in the back of a police car. Morgan Stabinski, another resident who witnessed the incident, told NBC10 she was grateful for the work of the officers.

“They got him to come down without incident which is awesome,” she said. “I think because it could’ve been a really tragic situation.”

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office has released few details on the incident, only saying that a person was taken into custody around 3:55 p.m. on Sunday. They have not released that person’s identity or any potential charges. When asked for more details, a spokesperson said they are not releasing any additional information at this time due to it being an active investigation.

If you have any information on the incident, call the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.