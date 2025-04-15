Philly school buses getting cameras to ticket drivers who illegally pass the bus

A new pilot program is intended to protect school children -- and punish bad drivers -- by installing school buses in the School District of Philadelphia with new technology.

On Tuesday morning, school district officials are expected to unveil details about a new pilot program that will see 20 buses throughout Philadelphia fitted with camera that can ticket drivers who pass a school bus once the bus stop arm is extended.

It's illegal to pass a school bus that has its stop arm extended. But, the new cameras are intended to be able to catch drivers in the act.

The program, officials said, comes at no cost to the district.

At first, no citations will be issued through this pilot program. But, officials said, the number of violators will be shared with the district to allow officials to review the information as part of the pilot program.

More details are expected to be announced when the district unveils the program in an event scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.