School District of Philadelphia

Philly school buses getting cameras to ticket drivers who illegally pass the bus

With a new pilot program, 20 school buses within the School District of Philadelphia will be getting fitted with camera that will catch drivers who speed past buses stopped to pickup or drop off children

By Hayden Mitman and Katy Zachry

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new pilot program is intended to protect school children -- and punish bad drivers -- by installing school buses in the School District of Philadelphia with new technology.

On Tuesday morning, school district officials are expected to unveil details about a new pilot program that will see 20 buses throughout Philadelphia fitted with camera that can ticket drivers who pass a school bus once the bus stop arm is extended.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

It's illegal to pass a school bus that has its stop arm extended. But, the new cameras are intended to be able to catch drivers in the act.

The program, officials said, comes at no cost to the district.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

At first, no citations will be issued through this pilot program. But, officials said, the number of violators will be shared with the district to allow officials to review the information as part of the pilot program.

More details are expected to be announced when the district unveils the program in an event scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

NBC10 Responds 11 hours ago

Need more time to file your taxes? Here's what to do

New Jersey 38 mins ago

Woman suffers ‘severe' injures after car hit by train in Franklin Twp., NJ

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

School District of Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us