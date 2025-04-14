Relatives of a man accused of setting fire to the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence as Josh Shapiro and his family slept say they had reached out to police and county officials days before the arson and told them they were concerned about his mental health.

During the early morning hours of Sunday, April 13, 2025, Cody Balmer, 38, scaled a fence and broke into the Governor’s Residence on North Front Street in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, investigators said. He then threw two Molotov cocktails, igniting the residence in flames, according to the criminal complaint. Gov. Shapiro, First Lady Lori Shapiro, their children, guests and staff members were all inside the home sleeping after celebrating the Jewish holiday of Passover the night before, investigators said. Everyone escaped unharmed after being awakened by responding police officers who were able to get them out safely.

After investigators gathered evidence and looked through surveillance video that showed the attack, Balmer’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his two children called Pennsylvania State Police and told them Balmer was the person responsible for the fire, claiming he wanted her to tell investigators, officials said. Balmer later turned himself in to state police and admitted to the attack, claiming he hated Gov. Shapiro and would’ve beaten him with a hammer if he saw him while inside the home, according to the criminal complaint.

Balmer was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated arson, aggravated assault, terrorism and other related offenses. He arrived at his arraignment Monday around 5:30 p.m. after receiving treatment at a hospital for an unspecified medical condition, according to officials. As he was led to the building in handcuffs, he responded to questions from reporters by sticking out his tongue. His bail was later denied.

What we know about Cody Balmer

Balmer was a longtime resident of Penbrook in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, where he worked at a mechanic shop for eight years.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

In 2023, Balmer was charged with simple assault. According to the affidavit of probable cause, Balmer told police he had taken a bottle of pills in an attempt to kill himself. He then started arguing with his wife and his son intervened, police said. Balmer then allegedly struck both his wife and son. He was expected to appear in court in Dauphin County on April 16, 2025, in connection to the incident. He was also expected to have a summary trial in May 2025 for driving with a suspended license.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Balmer also pleaded guilty in 2016 to forgery and theft by deception for forging a check from a flower shop in a neighboring town.

Despite those incidents, both Penbrook Police and a neighbor told NBC10 Balmer wasn’t someone the community was concerned about. That changed in the days leading up to Sunday’s arson, however. Balmer’s ex-girlfriend told NBC10 he had stopped taking his medication and his whereabouts were unknown between April 6, 2025, and April 10, 2025. She said Balmer then showed up at his brother’s home and seemed to be having a mental health crisis.

Balmer’s family said they then contacted Penbrook Police on April 10, 2025, and told them they were concerned about his mental health. Penbrook Police confirmed with NBC10 they received a call from Balmer’s family but at the time they did not consider him a threat to himself or others.

Balmer’s ex-girlfriend said the family reached out to other mental health and public safety agencies in Dauphin County but they were told nothing could be done. NBC10 reached out to county officials for comment. We have not yet heard back.