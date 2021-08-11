Boy, 15, Critically Wounded in North Philadelphia Shooting

A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after police said he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.

The boy was being treated at Temple University Hospital after the shooting near the intersection of Orkney Street and Indiana Avenue around midnight Wednesday, police said. No arrests were immediately announced.

More than 130 minors have been shot this year alone in Philadelphia, according to the city controller’s office. As recently as the past weekend, police said a 16-year-old boy was shot in the back in the Juniata Park neighborhood by someone firing from the street into a home.

The youngest child gunshot victim this year is a 1-year-old who was struck in the leg during a West Philadelphia drive-by shooting last month.

Meanwhile, another shooting in West Philadelphia left two people in critical condition a little before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Philadelphia police said a man was shot in the head and a woman was shot in the ankle after someone opened fire on the 5800 block of Haverford Avenue. Both were being treated at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

No arrests were immediately announced in that case, either.

As of Tuesday night, at least 327 people had been killed in Philadelphia, up 26% from the same time last year, which was already one of the deadliest on record, according to Philadelphia Police Department crime statistics.

City leaders are hoping more funds can help stem the violence. The new city budget allocates nearly $156 million on anti-violence measures, $22 million of which will go toward the Anti-Violence Community Expansion Grant Program. The program is designed to provide funds to organizations working toward reducing violent crime in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.