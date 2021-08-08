Boy, 16, Among Various People Shot in Philly Weekend Violence

A 16-year-old boy was just one of various people shot in Philadelphia Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Police found the boy after responding to a report of a shooting on the street around 2:33 a.m. Sunday on the 4000 block of Nielson Street, a residential area in the Juniata Park neighborhood, Philadelphia Police Department Officer Miguel Torres said.

Police at the scene told NBC10 that the teen was shot twice in the back while inside a house, with the gunman firing from outside.

Officers rushed him to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was listed in stable condition, Torres said. An arrest was not immediately announced.

Other shootings across the city Saturday night and Sunday morning wounded men aged 22, 30, 33, and 42, Torres said. A double stabbing incident also left a 34-year-old man and a 35-year-old in critical condition, he added.

Police did not immediately announce an arrest in any of those cases.

The city continues to struggle with a wave of violence. Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Danielle Outlaw recently said during a city violence briefing that violent crime has declined somewhat in the last few months, but homicides are still higher than what they were during the same time last year, which was one of the deadliest on record.

As of Saturday night, at least 322 people had been killed in Philadelphia, according to PPD statistics. Meanwhile, more than 130 minors have been shot, according to the Philadelphia City Controller’s Office.

The new city budget allocates nearly $156 million on anti-violence measures, $22 million of which will go toward the Anti-Violence Community Expansion Grant Program. The program is designed to provide funds to organizations working toward reducing violence in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.