New Jersey

Man found shot to death on railroad tracks between NJ schools

Oscar Guerrier's shooting death near Glassboro High School remains under investigation

By Dan Stamm

Map shows schools and fields in Glassboro, New Jersey
Google Earth

Police found a man shot to death on railroad tracks between two South Jersey schools over the weekend.

Glassboro police were dispatched to the railroad tracks between Glassboro High School and Thomas E Bowe School around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office announced on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police found 27-year-old Oscar Guerrier dead, prosecutors said. The Glassboro man had been shot in the head and torso, the Gloucester County Medical Examiner later determined, while ruling the death a homicide.

Police initially alerted the public to the shooting with a Monday Facebook post: "There is an active investigation in the area of the railroad tracks between Bowe Boulevard and Ruth Mancuso Lane."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

County and local authorities continued to investigate Guerrier's death.

"This is believed to have been an isolated incident, with no current threat to the local community," prosecutors said.

Investigators asked for anyone with information to call county prosecutors at 856-384-5500 or Glassboro police at 856-881-1501.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 1 hour ago

WATCH LIVE: Police provide update on arrests in chaotic Philly car meetups

Pennsylvania 3 hours ago

Not enough evidence for charges in Ellen Greenberg's death, Chesco DA says

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyGun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us