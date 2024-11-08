Police found a man shot to death on railroad tracks between two South Jersey schools over the weekend.

Glassboro police were dispatched to the railroad tracks between Glassboro High School and Thomas E Bowe School around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office announced on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

Police found 27-year-old Oscar Guerrier dead, prosecutors said. The Glassboro man had been shot in the head and torso, the Gloucester County Medical Examiner later determined, while ruling the death a homicide.

Police initially alerted the public to the shooting with a Monday Facebook post: "There is an active investigation in the area of the railroad tracks between Bowe Boulevard and Ruth Mancuso Lane."

County and local authorities continued to investigate Guerrier's death.

"This is believed to have been an isolated incident, with no current threat to the local community," prosecutors said.

Investigators asked for anyone with information to call county prosecutors at 856-384-5500 or Glassboro police at 856-881-1501.