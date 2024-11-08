Temple University

Shots fired near Temple University's campus on Friday

By Emily Rose Grassi

A safety alert was issued to students at Temple University on Friday evening after shots were fired near the campus.

The gunfire was reported near the 1800 block of North Broad Street on Nov. 8, according to the Temple Alert system on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Students and neighbors are urged to avoid the area as police are investigating.

SkyForce10 was over the scene just after 6 p.m. where several police cars were visible. The area was blocked off with red caution tape.

No word yet on whether anyone was hurt or if anyone has been arrested in connection to this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

