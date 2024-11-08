Shots fired near Temple University's campus on Friday

A safety alert was issued to students at Temple University on Friday evening after shots were fired near the campus.

The gunfire was reported near the 1800 block of North Broad Street on Nov. 8, according to the Temple Alert system on X, formerly known as Twitter.

TUalertEMER: Shots fired reported on the 1800 block of N. Broad St. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — TUalert (@TempleAlert) November 8, 2024

Students and neighbors are urged to avoid the area as police are investigating.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

SkyForce10 was over the scene just after 6 p.m. where several police cars were visible. The area was blocked off with red caution tape.

No word yet on whether anyone was hurt or if anyone has been arrested in connection to this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.