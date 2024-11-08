Busy Philly weekend: Your guide to the Rocky Run, Philly Veterans Parade

It will be another busy weekend in Philadelphia with three major events set to take place. Here’s your guide to getting around the city.

Rocky Run 5K and 10 Mile Run/Walk

The annual Rocky Run takes place on Saturday, Nov. 9. Runners will channel their inner Italian stallion as they run the route the iconic lead character ran in the classic film.

The race starts on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The 5K begins at 7 a.m. while the 10 Mile begins at 8 a.m.

Road closures for the Rocky Run

Road closures will take place at the following locations starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9:

2200-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 22 nd Street and Eakins Oval

Street and Eakins Oval Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 24 th Street

Street Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Brewery Hill Drive

Lansdowne Drive between Girard Avenue and Sweet Briar Drive

Sweet Briar Drive between Lansdowne Drive and MLK Drive

Greenland Drive between MLK Bridge and Chamounix Drive

Ford Road between Chamounix Drive and Greenland Drive

Chamounix Drive between Ford Road and Greenland Drive

MLK Drive between Falls Bridge and Sweet Briar Drive

All of those streets, with the exception of Eakins Oval and MLK Drive, will reopen no later than noon on Saturday. Eakins Oval will reopen at 2 p.m. while MLK Drive will remain closed as part of its regular weekend closure.

SEPTA bus detours for the Rocky Run

SEPTA Bus Routes 7, 32, 38, 43, 48 and 49 will be detoured from their normal routes starting at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, through 2 p.m. Detours will be posted and specific route changes will be available on SEPTA’s website.

Philadelphia Veterans Day Parade

The 10th Annual Philadelphia Veterans Parade will take place at noon on Sunday, Nov. 10, and feature more than 100 organizations, over 4,000 participants and over 50 veteran service organizations.

The parade begins at 21st and Benjamin Franklin Parkway and will continue up the Parkway before ending just past the Philadelphia Museum of Art at Eakins Oval where the Veterans Festival will take place and continue until 4 p.m.

The family-friendly event features food trucks, live music and resources, including job recruitment, healthcare providers, educational opportunities, financial assistance and workshops.

Road closures for the Philadelphia Veterans Parade

Eakins Oval will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed between 18th and 21st streets from 8 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, until the parade concludes.

The Parkway will be closed between 21st Street and Eakins Oval from 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 until the parade concludes.

The closed streets will be temporary no parking zones and any vehicles parked in those areas will be relocated.

SEPTA detours for the Philadelphia Veterans Parade

SEPTA bus routes 7, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 48, 49, 124, and 125 will be detoured from their normal routes from 5 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Tun Tavern Groundbreaking and Block Party

The Tun Tavern Groundbreaking and Marine Corps Birthday Block Party will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, and feature live music and performances by the United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, family-friendly activities and food and beverages.

The groundbreaking ceremony will start at 10 a.m. and will be followed by the block party that will continue until 6 p.m.

Road closures for the Tun Tavern Groundbreaking and Block Party

The following streets will be closed on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 6 a.m. through 8 p.m.

2 nd Street between Market and Walnut streets

Street between Market and Walnut streets Chestnut Street between 3rd and Front streets

Those locations will be listed as “temporary no parking zones.”

Be sure to check out these public safety tips if you’re attending any of the events this weekend.