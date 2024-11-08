Philadelphia

Woman's body found in a shallow grave inside park in Northeast Philly

By Kaleah Mcilwain and Johnny Archer

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman’s body was found buried in a shallow grave near Champion Park Playground in the Northeast section of Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.

Detectives working a missing person’s case were led to the 900 block of Tustin Avenue around 3:30 p.m., police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:33 p.m. She was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Police would not say what information led them to the woman or confirm the missing person they are looking for.

Sources told NBC10, they believe the body found might be the result of a domestic situation.

Even though the body has not been positively identified, the family of a woman who went missing was at the scene as police conducted their investigation.

“We are not even certain right now that whether the missing person case and this particular body…we can’t link them 100% until we identify this female who is a Jane Doe,” Chief Inspector Scott Small, Philadelphia police, said.

At this time there is no further information regarding this incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.

Philadelphia
