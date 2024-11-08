One of the most highly anticipated Pennsylvania high school football games in recent memory is set to take place this weekend with St. Joseph’s Prep taking on La Salle College High School in the District 12 PIAA Class 6A high school football playoffs.

St. Joseph’s Prep has been the dominant force in Pennsylvania high school football in recent years, winning or appearing in the last eight state finals. However, in this year’s regular season they lost for only the second time in a decade in the Philadelphia Catholic League. La Salle defeated St. Joseph’s Prep 35-34 back in October. The quadruple overtime classic is considered by many to be one of the greatest regular season games in Pennsylvania high school football history.

Saturday is the rematch with each team’s season on the line. La Salle is ranked number one in the state while St. Joseph’s Prep is ranked number two. The game takes place on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Wissahickon High School with the winner advancing in the playoffs and the loser going home.

While tickets are sold out, the game will be streamed live on YouTube.