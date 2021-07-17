West Philly Drive-by Shooting Leaves 1-Year-Old Injured

A 1-year-old child and another man were injured after gunshots were fired into a store in West Philadelphia Saturday evening.

Officers responded about 8 p.m. to a shooting in the intersection of N 50th and Haverford Avenue. Upon arrival, police discovered a 1-year-old child with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police also said a 26-year-old man was injured after he returned fire from inside the store and was then struck in the arm.

Both victims were transported to the hospital and have been listed in stable condition.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.