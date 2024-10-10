A bar and restaurant called a "staple" of Bucks County community went up in flames at a Bensalem strip mall early Thursday.

The two-alarm fire at The Andalusia Bar and Grill at 971 Bristol Pike broke out around 4 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2024. Two hours later, Bensalem firefighters continued to douse water onto the heavily-damaged roof of the strip mall.

"Crews arrived on scene to heavy fire from the roof," Bensalem Township Fire Battalion Chief Robert Sponheimer said.

Firefighters entered the building in an attempt to battle the flames, however, they "were forced out of the building due to amount of fire and smoke conditions," Sponheimer said.

After a second alarm was called, around 70 firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 5 a.m., Sponheimer said. However, crews remained on the scene putting out hot spots.

Luckily, no one was injured.

"The bar has been here for a number of years, it's been a staple in this community for a long time," Sponheimer said.

Most of the fire damage was centered to the recently-renovated Andalusia Bar, however, smoke damage spread to other businesses in the strip mall, Sponheimer said.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear.

Expect some road closures in the area as firefighters continue to put out hot spots and investigate the cause of the blaze.