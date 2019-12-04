What to Know A 7-year-old boy and 24-year-old woman were both shot by a gunman while inside a car in West Philadelphia.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Police are unsure if the woman was the gunman's intended target.

A 7-year-old boy and a woman are both recovering after they were shot by a gunman while inside a car in West Philadelphia Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old woman was driving along 57th Street and Girard Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire.

The woman was shot in the shoulder and knee while a boy inside the vehicle was shot in the foot.

Police said the woman drove to her family members' home along the 2100 block of Van Pelt Street. Another driver then took her and the child to Temple University Hospital where they are both in stable condition.

"I saw both of these victims and they're both talking and conscious and seem to be in good spirits," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Small told NBC10 police are unsure whether or not the woman was the gunman's intended target. He also said there were multiple bullet holes in the driver side door of the victim's vehicle.

Police have not confirmed the woman's relationship to the boy but said they both know each other. They are interviewing family members of the victims and are also looking at surveillance video.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

The boy is one of several recent young victims of violence in Philadelphia. In November, a 2-year-old boy died from blunt force trauma injuries in the city’s Oxford Circle section. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police also said an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed by his older brother in Overbrook while a woman was charged in the abuse and murder of a 4-year-old girl who was in her care in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood.

A 10-year-old boy also remains in critical condition after he was struck by gunfire during a drive-by shooting in Northeast Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police department brought in counseling for officers dealing with the emotional toll of the recent violence against children.

There are additional community resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.