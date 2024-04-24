Pennsylvania

Philadelphia man linked to Montgomery County bank robberies arrested, police say

By Cherise Lynch

Police in Abington Township said they tracked down a man responsible for two bank robberies in the span of four days.

Dennis Wilson of Philadelphia has been charged after targeting two banks in the township, according to police.

Police said last Thursday at 12:18 p.m., officers responded to PNC Bank at 808 Old York Road after a report of a robbery.

Officers learned that a man entered the bank and presented a handwritten demand note. Police said he fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and grabbed a ride from an uninvolved citizen.

Then, on Monday, at 4:27 p.m., police said officers responded to TD Bank, located at 710 Old York Road, for the report of another robbery.

Police said a man had entered the bank and again presented a handwritten demand note. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot and solicited a ride from another uninvolved citizen.

Officers from Abington, Jenkintown, and Cheltenham Townships searched the area and found the suspect a short distance from the bank. Officers were able to recover all of the money taken during the second robbery.

Police said officers then collected evidence connecting Wilson to both robberies. Wilson was charged and is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $50,077 cash bail.

