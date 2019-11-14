Death of 2-Year-Old Philadelphia Boy Ruled a Homicide

An investigation is underway after the death of a toddler inside a Philadelphia home was ruled a homicide.

Police were called to a home on the 5000 block of Shisler Street in the city’s Oxford Circle section Tuesday night for a report of an unresponsive child. When they arrived they found 2-year-old Ja’sah Hicks unconscious. Hicks was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m.

The medical examiner determined the boy suffered blunt force trauma injuries. His death has been ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.