Death of 2-Year-Old Philadelphia Boy Ruled a Homicide
Death of 2-Year-Old Philadelphia Boy Ruled a Homicide

The medical examiner determined the boy suffered blunt force trauma injuries

By David Chang

Published 36 minutes ago

    Family Photo
    Ja'sah Hicks. See larger image here.

    An investigation is underway after the death of a toddler inside a Philadelphia home was ruled a homicide.

    Police were called to a home on the 5000 block of Shisler Street in the city’s Oxford Circle section Tuesday night for a report of an unresponsive child. When they arrived they found 2-year-old Ja’sah Hicks unconscious. Hicks was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m.

    The medical examiner determined the boy suffered blunt force trauma injuries. His death has been ruled a homicide.

    No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

      

