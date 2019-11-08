Police continue their search for a gunman who shot a 10-year-old boy on his way home from school. That boy is recovering from surgery. Police say the boy was hit after a gunman opened fire from the back of a red Pontiac G6 towards a group of men. NBC10's Lauren Mayk has the latest details on the investigation.

The uncle of a 10-year-old shot in a drive-by shooting in Northeast Philadelphia earlier this week is now charged after authorities say he returned gunfire. The boy's shooter remains on the loose.

On Friday, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced charges, including reckless endangerment and firearm's violations, against Ernest Richardson.

The 22-year is the uncle of the boy and was "accompanying the child" near Margaret Street and Torresdale Avenue Wednesday afternoon when the shooting occurred, the DA's office said.

He is not charged with the boy's shooting.

Richardson was arraigned Thursday and remained jailed Friday on $400,000 bail, according to online court records. He is set to be represented by a public defender.

The boy, who family members identified as "Semaj," was walking home from Warren G. Harding Middle School in the Frankford neighborhood around 3:15 p.m. Police said the boy spotted a group of young men standing on the corner and walked up to one of the men.

"He shakes his hand," Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said.

As the two greeted each other, a red Pontiac G6 pulled up near the group. An unidentified gunman in the backseat of the vehicle then opened fire. The car, which police released images of on Thursday, then drove off on Margaret Street, police said.



Photo credit: Surveillance image released by Philadelphia police Philadelphia police say that a person fired multiple shots from a red Pontiac G6 sedan on Nov. 6, 2019, striking a 10-year-old walking home from school. See Larger

Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows the boy and two other men running for cover as the gunman fires shots. The boy was then struck in the head and fell to the ground, police said.

Richardson, who police earlier said they believed was the intended target, pulled out his own weapon, firing shots at the gunman in the car, investigators said. The gunman in the vehicle managed to get away, however.

Jahaira Cruz told NBC10 she ran out to help the boy after the shooting.

"I quickly grabbed someone's hoodie," Cruz said. "I don't know who's it was and I properly put correct pressure on the wound to try to get him to at least stabilize as best he could."

The boy was taken to the hospital where he was remained in critical condition, the DA's office said.

"That child that had nothing to do with it. That child that has a smile on his face," Marcia Fulton, who attends church with the boy's family, told NBC10. "That child that went to school this morning."

Richardson, who fired back at the gunman, dumped his weapon in a recycle bin, investigators said. That weapon was later recovered.

The gunman who shot the boy remained on the loose Friday. Authorities asked anyone with information to call 911.

Police said the shooting was likely drug-related.

The shooting comes amid escalating gun violence throughout the Pennsylvania city, including the death of a 2-year-old girl and the grievous injury of an 11-month-old boy.

Hours before the shooting, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced "expanded initiatives" for neighborhoods most plagued by gun violence, including intervention programs and rapid response outreach.

The programs would start in the spring, according to an emailed statement.