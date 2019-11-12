A 4-year-old Philadelphia girl endured "horrific" abuse and was "killed brutally" by the person her mother trusted to care for the young child, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

Samilya Brown, 38, was charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child and related charges in the Oct. 30 death of Zya Singleton, according to the DA's office.

“That's not the truth,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday. "The truth is that this child was killed, and killed brutally, and was abused for an extensive period of time."

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office found bite marks, cigarette burns and open wounds on her face and scalp. She also had puncture wounds throughout her body and showed signs of being malnourished.

Singleton suffered multiple facial injuries and spent nearly a week in the hospital before eventually succumbing to her injuries.

Investigators do not believe the little girl fell from a window but instead died from abuse and neglect.

"This is a horrific, heartbreaking case of abuse, neglect and murder of an innocent, defenseless child," Krasner said.

At the time of Singleton's death, Brown had "exclusive custody" of the little girl, according to the DA's office. Her own biological children have since been removed from her care by the Department of Human Services.