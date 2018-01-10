The countdown has started for the Eagles playoff showdown with the Falcons. NBC10 is helping you get pumped for the battle of the birds with the "Road to Victory" bus where you can send a message to the team and get some freebies.

Eagles excitement is building heading into their playoff showdown with the Falcons Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field and the "road to victory" is paved by a hype bus rolling through town.

NBC10 has teamed up with AAA Mid-Atlantic and NBC Sports Philadelphia to help get fans ready for the game with the Eagles' "Road to Victory" bus tour through Pennsylvania and New Jersey. (Follow the bus' journey on Twitter - @Road2VictoryBus.)

The double-decker bus is wrapped in Eagles colors. Fans can write messages on the side of the bus and grab some free Eagles swag and cheer cards. It’s a good way to get pumped up ahead of the do-or-die battle of the birds.

Did You Know? 11 Facts from Eagles Playoff History

Catch Eagles fever (and the bus) at these stops (times are subject to change):

Wednesday:

8 a.m. - Pennsylvania Convention Center, 11th and Market Streets, Philadelphia (Center City)

10 a.m. - Piazza at Schmidt’s, 1001 N 2nd St., Philadelphia (Northern Liberties)

11 a.m. - Reading Terminal, 51 N 12th St., Philadelphia (Center City)

1 p.m. - Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

2 p.m. – Bala Cynwyd Shopping Center/Acme, 121 E City Ave, Bala Cynwyd, PA

Thursday:

6 a.m. - 69th Street Terminal, 6901 Market St, Upper Darby, PA

7:30 a.m. - Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School, 403 N Lansdowne Ave., Drexel Hill, PA

8:30 a.m. - Greenfield Elementary School, 2200 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia (Center City)

11 a.m. - Garden State Park, Haddonfield Road & W Route 70, Cherry Hill, NJ

1:30 p.m. - 2nd and Market streets, Philadelphia (Old City)

3 p.m. - Avenue of the Arts, Philadelphia

Friday:

10 a.m. - Comcast Center, 1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia (Center City)

Saturday:

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (before Eagles game) - XFINITY Live!/Wells Fargo Parking Lot (South Philly)

NBC10 is the official television station of the Eagles and it’s the only place (besides the Linc) you can catch the Eagles divisional playoff game at 4:35 p.m.