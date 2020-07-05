6-Year-Old Boy Shot to Death in Northeast Philadelphia

A 6-year-old boy is dead following a Sunday afternoon shooting in northeast Philadelphia.

The boy was shot in the chest on the 4600 of Kendrick Street, in the city's Upper Holmesburg neighborhood, around 1 p.m., Philadelphia police said.

A family member rushed the boy to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to police.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting or if police had identified any suspects.

