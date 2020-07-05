Philadelphia

6-Year-Old Boy Shot to Death in Northeast Philadelphia

By Rudy Chinchilla

Police sirens and lights
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police Lights and Sirens

" data-ellipsis="false">

A 6-year-old boy is dead following a Sunday afternoon shooting in northeast Philadelphia.

The boy was shot in the chest on the 4600 of Kendrick Street, in the city's Upper Holmesburg neighborhood, around 1 p.m., Philadelphia police said.

A family member rushed the boy to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to police.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

CENTER CITY 36 mins ago

Protesters Stream Onto Closed Interstate 676 in Center City

Bill Cosby 7 hours ago

Cosby Citing Systemic Racism as He Fights Assault Conviction

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting or if police had identified any suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us