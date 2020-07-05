3 Dead, 5 Hurt in 6 Separate Shootings During Violent Sunday in Philly

Three people, including a 6-year-old boy, were killed while five others were injured in six separate shootings during a violent Sunday in Philadelphia.

The violence began at 12:17 a.m. on the 4200 block of L Street. A 42-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the chest following a shooting but refused medical treatment. No arrests were made.

Around 2:30 a.m., a 26-year-old man and 21-year-old man were on the 600 block of South Street when an unidentified gunman opened fire. Both men were shot in their right legs and taken to the hospital where they're both in stable condition.

Sunday morning, around 6:50 a.m., a 26-year-old man on the 1400 block of West Toronto Street was shot through the left thigh into his right foot. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition. A weapon was recovered at the scene but no arrests have been made.

Around 1 p.m., a 6-year-old boy was shot in the chest at a home on the 4600 block of Kendrick Street, in the city's Upper Holmesburg neighborhood. The boy later died from his injuries after being rushed by a family member to the hospital.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting or if police had identified any suspects.

At 2:13 p.m., a 37-year-old woman was on the 1900 block of Clarence Street when a gunman opened fire. The woman was shot 12 times in the mid torso. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 2:38 p.m.

A weapon was recovered and a person was arrested in connection to the shooting. Police have not yet revealed the suspect’s identity or what led to the incident.

Finally, at 3:20 p.m., a man in his early 20's was on the 1300 block of South 17th Street when a gunman opened fire. The man was shot several times in the head and pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m.

A second man in the area was shot in the back and taken to the hospital. Police have not yet revealed his condition. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered in connection to the shooting.

Prior to Sunday's violence, there were 202 homicide victims in Philadelphia this year, the highest number up to this point in the city since 2007.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.