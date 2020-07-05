What to Know Two boy are among at least six different people killed during a violent July 4th holiday weekend in Philadelphia.

There were at least 16 shootings around the city Saturday and Sunday.

"This weekend’s horrific violence is a stark reminder that COVID-19 isn’t the only crisis plaguing our city," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Gun violence rocked neighborhoods around Philadelphia over the July 4th holiday weekend, leaving at least six people, including a 6-year-old boy and 15-year-old, dead and at least 20 others injured in at least 16 separate shootings Saturday and Sunday.

Here is a rundown of the gun violence over the 48-hour period that has Philadelphia's mayor reminding people that the new coronavirus isn't the only crisis plaguing the city:

On Saturday, around 10:30 p.m., a 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were on the 1600 block of Conestoga Street when a gunman opened fire.

The 19-year-old was shot in the right shoulder while the 22-year-old was shot in the right hip. Both victims were taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

Shortly after, around 11:15 p.m., police responded to Albert Einstein Medical Center for a report of two shooting victims. When they arrived they found a 37-year-old woman who suffered two gunshot wounds to the right leg as well as a 21-year-old man who suffered a graze wound to the head. Both victims are in stable condition and an arrest has not been made.

The violence continued Sunday at 12:17 a.m. on the 4200 block of L Street. A 42-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the chest following a shooting but refused medical treatment. No arrests were made.

Around 2:30 a.m., a 26-year-old man and 21-year-old man were on the 600 block of South Street when an unidentified gunman opened fire. Both men were shot in their right legs and taken to the hospital where they're both in stable condition.

Sunday morning, around 6:50, a 26-year-old man on the 1400 block of West Toronto Street was shot through the left thigh into his right foot. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition. A weapon was recovered at the scene but no arrests have been made.

A 6-year-old boy was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Sunday. Police are still investigating what led to the shooting. It was part of a violent weekend in the city in which five people were killed and 17 others hurt in 14 separate shootings. NBC10's Drew Smith has the details.

Around 1 p.m., a 6-year-old boy was shot in the chest at a home on the 4600 block of Kendrick Street, in the city's Upper Holmesburg neighborhood. The boy later died from his injuries after being rushed by a family member to the hospital.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting or if police had identified any suspects.

UPDATE: Three people, including a 6-year-old boy and a woman, were killed while five others were injured in six separate shootings during a violent Sunday in Philadelphia: https://t.co/WB6HjLBlyQ pic.twitter.com/J8HVzwrwPw — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) July 5, 2020

Around 1:30 p.m., a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were both on the 1800 block of Wallace Street when a gunman opened fire.

The 31-year-old was shot in the stomach and chest while the 30-year-old was shot in the left buttocks. Both victims were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

At 2:13 p.m., a 37-year-old woman was on the 1900 block of Clarence Street when a gunman opened fire. The woman was shot 12 times in the mid torso. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 2:38 p.m.

A weapon was recovered and a person was arrested in connection to the shooting. Police have not yet revealed the suspect’s identity or what led to the incident.

At 3:20 p.m., a man in his early 20's was on the 1300 block of South 17th Street when a gunman opened fire. The man was shot several times in the head and pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m.

A second man in the area was shot in the back and taken to the hospital. Police have not yet revealed his condition. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered in connection to the shooting.

At the same time, a 38-year-old woman was on the 2700 block of N. Broad Street when a gunman opened fire. The woman was shot once in the left arm and taken to Temple University Hospital where she is in stable condition.

At 4:45 p.m., a 43-year-old man was found in the 2300 block of N. Croskey Street with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. He was pronounced dead at 4:55 p.m.

At 4:53 p.m., an 11-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the right hip after a gunman opened fire on the 2500 block of S. 67th Street. The girl was treated at the scene by a medic and is in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

At 6:28 p.m., a gunman shot a man in his early 20's along with a second man on the 2100 block of E. Ann Street. The man in his 20's was shot multiple times throughout his body and taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:44 p.m.

The second man was shot in the right leg and taken to Temple University Hospital where he is in stable condition.

No arrests were made and a weapon was not recovered.

Double shooting 2100 Ann St. Philadelphia police say a 20-year-old was shot multiple times and killed. Another man was shot in the leg. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/u207CeEcy8 — Drew Smith (@drewsmithtv) July 5, 2020

Around 8:20 p.m., a 15-year-old boy, 35-year-old man and 36-year-old man were all shot after a gunman opened fire on the 6100 block of Nassau Road.

The teen was shot once in the head and taken to the Lankenau Medical Center where he later died. The 35-year-old was shot in the chest and is in stable but critical condition. The 36-year-old was shot in the right buttock and is in stable condition.

No arrest has been made.

Then, after 11 p.m. Sunday, a man was shot on the 1400 block of North 61st Street in West Philadelphia. He was listed in stable condition. And, a triple shooting along the 700 block of West Russell Street in North Philadelphia left one woman and two men in stable condition.

Sunday evening, Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement on the weekend violence.

"This weekend’s horrific violence is a stark reminder that COVID-19 isn’t the only crisis plaguing our city," Kenney wrote. "Gun violence continues to traumatize our communities and cut Philadelphians lives tragically short. Just today, we lost an innocent six-year-old child, a woman in Kensington, and a man in South Philadelphia, as others were critically wounded in incidents throughout the city. My heart breaks for their loved ones and I extend my deepest sympathies as they process this unimaginable loss."

If you have information on any of the shootings, please call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.

Entering Monday, there were 202 homicide victims in Philadelphia this year, the highest number up to this point in the city since 2007.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.