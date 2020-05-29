Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will announce guidance for the yellow phase at 1 p.m. Friday. You can watch his press conference live at the top of this article.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Friday released guidance about the city’s efforts to move into the “yellow” phase of the state coronavirus reopening plan, but urged people to remain home when possible.

The guidance, under the title of “Safer at Home,” offers a strategy for residents and businesses in different sectors as the city eases some of the strictest stay-at-home restrictions. It focuses largely on the use of masks, maintaining social distancing and hygienic practices.

“This move to yellow is welcome, but it is not by any means a return to normalcy,” Kenney said, adding that the guidance is intended to balance risk of viral infection with further economic damage to the city.

The Safer at Home plan allows for retail businesses to offer in-person sales, though only five shoppers per 1,000 feet of retail space are allowed, and curbside pick-up and delivery options are preferred. Both workers and shoppers will be required to wear masks, while stores will need to place visual queues for maintaining social distancing.

Restaurants are still banned from providing dine-in services, and lines for food pick-up cannot exceed 10 people.

In the construction sector, no more than four workers are allowed per residential dwelling unit, and in commercial sites, no more than four workers are allowed per 2,000 square feet, with one extra worker allowed per additional 500 square feet.

For all sectors, employees who may be displaying symptoms are to remain home, and paid sick leave policies are required. Working from home is still encouraged when possible.

See the full guidance for all sectors here.

The much-anticipated guidance follows the mayor and health commissioner saying the day prior that Philadelphia may not be able to move into the yellow phase by June 5, the date which Gov. Tom Wolf said the city would be allowed to do so.

“If the numbers continue down, we will go to yellow on June 5, but I want to just reserve the possibility that if numbers get bad, we may not go there,” Dr. Thomas Farley, the city’s health commissioner, said Thursday.

The yellow phase of the governor’s three-step plan allows for an easement of the strictest stay-at-home orders. However, various restrictions remain, such as a ban on gatherings of more than 25 people and on in-person instruction at schools. Businesses like hair salons, gyms and theaters remain closed under the yellow phase, while those businesses that are allowed to reopen must follow health and safety procedures.

Kenney acknowledged that a delay in partially reopening beyond June 5 would continue to hurt the local economy, but said residents should remain optimistic that the city will be able to meet the target date.

However, he warned, that “if we don’t abide by the data and the numbers, we’re going to have more death.”

As the largest metropolitan area in the southeastern portion of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia has been battered by the novel coronavirus. As of Friday afternoon, at least 22,405 people had been infected with COVID-19 in the city, while the number of reported deaths reached at least 1,278. The rate of infection, though, has been trending downward in recent weeks.