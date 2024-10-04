Philadelphia hotel named among the best in the world

Nestled in the heart of the City of Brotherly Love, Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square was recently named among the best hotels in the world.

Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, which included a list of the best hotels in the world, and the 306-room hotel landed in the No. 34 spot.

The publication highlights Sofitel's spacious and unique lobby, the quick check-in process, and its prime location near top restaurants such as Michael Solomonov's Abe Fisher and Dizengoff and Stephen Starr's The Dandelion and The Love.

The hotel's two on-site restaurants, Chez Colette and Liberté Urban Lounge, which serve French-inspired cuisine, were also noted as an "easy pitstop for breakfast or weekend brunch."

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

Sofitel Philadelphia opened its doors in 2000 and holds a Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame award from Trip Advisor, voted in the top three hotels in Philadelphia by Time Out Philadelphia and even acknowledged by US & World News as Best Hotel of 2017.

“We are truly honored to be recognized as one of the Best Hotels in the World by the 2024 Readers' Choice Awards,” General Manager of Sofitel Philadelphia Pierre Jotterand said in a statement. “This prestigious acknowledgment is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team, who continuously strive to deliver an unparalleled luxury experience infused with French zest. At Sofitel Philadelphia, we are committed to creating moments of joy and elegance for every guest, and this award reinforces our mission to provide exceptional service with a genuine spirit of hospitality. We extend our deepest gratitude to our valued guests for their continued trust and support.”

To read the full Condé Nast Traveler review, click here.