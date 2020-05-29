Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday announced that child care centers can reopen and summer day camps can open in the coming weeks. He is also allowing for non-contact youth sports to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Child care centers can reopen on June 15, non-contact sports can resume on June 22 and youth day camps can open on July 6, Murphy said. Proper health and safeguards must be in place.

BREAKING: The following can RESUME over the next several weeks if they follow health and safety safeguards:

🧸Child care centers can reopen 6/15

⚾Non-contact organized sports activities can restart 6/22

☀️Youth day camps, including municipal summer rec programs, can begin 7/6 pic.twitter.com/Xi9zOnWQ7v — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 29, 2020

Murphy and state health officials are speaking at a 1 p.m. news conference that you can watch live on this page.

Besides the return of child cares, youth sports and day camps, Murphy on Friday also said that he expects that by June 12 the indoor limit on people who could gather would be increased. Upping the limit from 10 people indoors would allow for larger religious services.

"We will continue working with our faith institutions to ensure our houses of worship are strong and safe," Murphy said.

The state's horse racing tracks can also resume races as early as next weekend, with no fans in the grandstands, the Democratic governor said. Online wagering remains open.

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have slowed in recent weeks, Murphy has slowly lifted restrictions, especially on outdoor activities.

Murphy said Thursday that the density of New Jersey has made the challenge of slowing cases and deaths more difficult. He complemented New Jerseyans for social distancing and wearing face masks when they need to go out to help decrease the spread of the virus.

Murphy said he expects to require masks be worn in New Jersey's nonessential businesses when they open up. They're currently required inside essential businesses, and he expects to order the same as more nonessential businesses, like retail and restaurants reopen, he said.

As of Friday, there were nearly 159,000 COVID-19 cases reported in New Jersey and at least 11,531 people had died from COVID-19-related complications. Another 131 deaths were added on Friday.

On Friday, Murphy reiterated his desire for everyone who wants to be tested for coronavirus to be tested to get a test. There are 208 COVID-19 testing sites across the Garden State.

The more people who get tested, the more data Murphy's administration can use in reopening plans.

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli reiterated diagnostic tests, which determine if you currently have an infection, as being critical to data gathering.

The latest spot positivity number (the number of people who tested positive) was at 6% as of May 25.

Short-Term Rental Assistance

On Friday, Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver announced more financial assistance for lower income families.

"Our administration will be applying at least $100 million to stand-up a short-term rental assistance program for low- and moderate-income families who most need it," Murphy said. "No family should fear losing their home as a result of financial hardship due to COVID-19.

This story is developing and will be updated.