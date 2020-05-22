What Can You Do in Red, Yellow or Green Phase? A Guide to Pa.’s Color-Coded Reopening

In Pennsylvania, three colors have become shorthand for whether you can go to a mall, get a haircut or commute to work.

Gov. Tom Wolf's color-coded reopening plan announced in April broke up all the state's counties into three statuses: red, the most restrictive status, which includes a stay-at-home order; yellow, which allows for many businesses to reopen but asks for continued social distancing and aggressive limitations; and green, in which almost all limitations are lifted.

Here's more detail on each of those statuses:

Red Phase

Only life-sustaining businesses, such as grocery and drug stores, may be open in person, unless allowed by the governor's office.

Residents told to stay at home. Large gatherings are prohibited, and travel is limited to "life-sustaining" purposes.

Restaurants are limited to carryout food.

Schools cannot have in-person instruction.

Child care is closed except when needed for essential workers.

Yellow Phase

Businesses can reopen in person, but must follow safety procedures. Employees should telework when possible.

In-person retail is allowed, but curbside pickup or delivery is preferred.

Hairdressers, nail salons and massage therapists must remain closed.

The 'stay at home" orders will be lifted, but aggressive efforts to mitigate COVID-19 spread will remain.

Large gatherings remain prohibited.

Child care, including summer camps, may reopen with a written plan for worker and client safety. Youth, club and rec team sports remain prohibited.

Schools remain closed to in-person instruction.

Gyms, theaters, casinos, entertainment venues stay closed

Green Phase

Businesses may resume operations, though they must continue to follow CDC and Pa. Department of Health guidelines.

Yes, you can finally get a haircut.

Youth, club and rec sports resume.

People are also asked to follow CDC and Department of Health guidelines.