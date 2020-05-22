Pennsylvania

What Can You Do in Red, Yellow or Green Phase? A Guide to Pa.’s Color-Coded Reopening

You'll need to wait for the green phase to go back to the salon or barber

3D rendering of a traffic light on red

" data-ellipsis="false">

In Pennsylvania, three colors have become shorthand for whether you can go to a mall, get a haircut or commute to work.

Gov. Tom Wolf's color-coded reopening plan announced in April broke up all the state's counties into three statuses: red, the most restrictive status, which includes a stay-at-home order; yellow, which allows for many businesses to reopen but asks for continued social distancing and aggressive limitations; and green, in which almost all limitations are lifted.

Here's more detail on each of those statuses:

Red Phase

  • Only life-sustaining businesses, such as grocery and drug stores, may be open in person, unless allowed by the governor's office.
  • Residents told to stay at home. Large gatherings are prohibited, and travel is limited to "life-sustaining" purposes.
  • Restaurants are limited to carryout food.
  • Schools cannot have in-person instruction.
  • Child care is closed except when needed for essential workers.

Yellow Phase

  • Businesses can reopen in person, but must follow safety procedures. Employees should telework when possible.
  • In-person retail is allowed, but curbside pickup or delivery is preferred.
  • Hairdressers, nail salons and massage therapists must remain closed.
  • The 'stay at home" orders will be lifted, but aggressive efforts to mitigate COVID-19 spread will remain.
  • Large gatherings remain prohibited.
  • Child care, including summer camps, may reopen with a written plan for worker and client safety. Youth, club and rec team sports remain prohibited.
  • Schools remain closed to in-person instruction.
  • Gyms, theaters, casinos, entertainment venues stay closed

Green Phase

  • Businesses may resume operations, though they must continue to follow CDC and Pa. Department of Health guidelines.
  • Yes, you can finally get a haircut.
  • Youth, club and rec sports resume.
  • People are also asked to follow CDC and Department of Health guidelines.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniacoronavirusTom Wolf
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us