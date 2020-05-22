What Can You Do in Red, Yellow or Green Phase? A Guide to Pa.’s Color-Coded Reopening

In Pennsylvania, three colors have become shorthand for whether you can go to a mall, get a haircut or commute to work.
Gov. Tom Wolf's color-coded reopening plan announced in April broke up all the state's counties into three statuses: red, the most restrictive status, which includes a stay-at-home order; yellow, which allows for many businesses to reopen but asks for continued social distancing and aggressive limitations; and green, in which almost all limitations are lifted.
Here's more detail on each of those statuses:
Red Phase
- Only life-sustaining businesses, such as grocery and drug stores, may be open in person, unless allowed by the governor's office.
- Residents told to stay at home. Large gatherings are prohibited, and travel is limited to "life-sustaining" purposes.
- Restaurants are limited to carryout food.
- Schools cannot have in-person instruction.
- Child care is closed except when needed for essential workers.
Yellow Phase
- Businesses can reopen in person, but must follow safety procedures. Employees should telework when possible.
- In-person retail is allowed, but curbside pickup or delivery is preferred.
- Hairdressers, nail salons and massage therapists must remain closed.
- The 'stay at home" orders will be lifted, but aggressive efforts to mitigate COVID-19 spread will remain.
- Large gatherings remain prohibited.
- Child care, including summer camps, may reopen with a written plan for worker and client safety. Youth, club and rec team sports remain prohibited.
- Schools remain closed to in-person instruction.
- Gyms, theaters, casinos, entertainment venues stay closed
Green Phase
- Businesses may resume operations, though they must continue to follow CDC and Pa. Department of Health guidelines.
- Yes, you can finally get a haircut.
- Youth, club and rec sports resume.
- People are also asked to follow CDC and Department of Health guidelines.