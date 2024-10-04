Northeast Philadelphia

Off-duty officer involved in Northeast Philly shooting

Officials said an off-duty police officer was involved in a shooting that happened near the intersection of Willits Road and Holme Avenue late Thursday night

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

An off-duty officer was involved in a shooting that happened in Northeast Philadelphia late Thursday, police said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 11:20 p.m. near the intersection of Willits Road and Holme Avenue.

Contacted Friday morning, a police official declined to provide further details into the incident.

However, the official noted that the off-duty officer was not injured in this incident.

As of about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, police officials have not yet provided further information on what may have lead to this incident or if any other individuals were involved or injured in this incident.

But, an investigation, police said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

