78-year-old woman robbed outside Delaware supermarket; 3 suspects sought

Police in Delaware are searching for the suspects who robbed a woman outside a supermarket this week.

According to Delaware State Police, on Thursday, Oct. 3, just before 8 p.m., troopers responded to Food Lion located at 3609 Philadelphia Pike in Claymont following a report of a robbery.

Police said the investigation revealed that a 78-year-old woman was approached by three unidentified male suspects as she returned to the vehicle. The suspects had been standing near the cart return area, which was right next to her car.

As the woman attempted to enter her vehicle, police said one of the suspects grabbed her purse. There was a brief struggle, causing the purse's contents to spill onto the ground.

One of the suspects was able to grab the woman's car key fob from the ground before all three suspects fled the scene on foot, according to police. The woman was not injured during the incident.

Police said the suspects are described as juvenile males. Two were wearing dark-colored clothing, while the third was wearing a light-colored hoodie.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective D. Armstrong by calling 302-365-8440.