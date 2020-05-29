Pennsylvania

Gov. Wolf Says Pa. Schools Will Be Open This Fall

But he cautioned it would look different

By Joe Brandt

Benjamin Franklin High School Philly
NBC10

Pennsylvania is working on details of a plan to reopen schools in the fall, Gov. Tom Wolf said at a news conference Friday.

Wolf was asked about a possible resurgence of cases in the fall and whether that would affect schools. In response, he said the educational facilities would open in August or September.

“We are going to be opening schools, whether it’s August or September, that depends on the local school district," Wolf said in Harrisburg Friday. "We’re working, now, school will look different, you’ll probably have more online learning and maybe less classroom learning, there might be fewer students in each classroom on average, that kind of thing, so it probably will look different."

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 3 hours ago

Day Camps, Child Cares and Youth Sports Can Resume in NJ in Coming Weeks

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Philly Rolls Out Guidance on ‘Yellow’ Phase of COVID-19 Reopening Plan

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure schools are open in time for the fall,” Wolf said later.

But things will look different, perhaps with fewer students per classroom and more online work.

Wolf said the Department of Education is working on those guidelines and they could be ready next week.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniacoronavirusTom WolfreopeningEducation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us