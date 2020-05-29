Gov. Wolf Says Pa. Schools Will Be Open This Fall

Pennsylvania is working on details of a plan to reopen schools in the fall, Gov. Tom Wolf said at a news conference Friday.

Wolf was asked about a possible resurgence of cases in the fall and whether that would affect schools. In response, he said the educational facilities would open in August or September.

“We are going to be opening schools, whether it’s August or September, that depends on the local school district," Wolf said in Harrisburg Friday. "We’re working, now, school will look different, you’ll probably have more online learning and maybe less classroom learning, there might be fewer students in each classroom on average, that kind of thing, so it probably will look different."

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure schools are open in time for the fall,” Wolf said later.

But things will look different, perhaps with fewer students per classroom and more online work.

Wolf said the Department of Education is working on those guidelines and they could be ready next week.