What to Know Sixteen days of free Wawa Welcome America fun comes to big finish on Tuesday, July 4th, with a concert featuring Ludacris and Demi Lovato on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway followed by fireworks.

Before the grand finale, expect hours of free fun from a Celebration of Freedom to a patriotic parade to the pre-party on the Parkway.

Here is a breakdown of the last day of the free 2023 Wawa Welcome America festival in Philadelphia.

Sixteen days of free fun in Philadelphia ends with a blast on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Tuesday, July 4th, 2023.

The final day of 16 days of free Wawa Welcome America events features music superstars (Demi Lovato and Ludacris), a patriotic parade and a fan favorite: fireworks.

Be sure to wear comfy shoes as there is plenty to see and do from Old City to the Parkway on Independence Day. Here's a breakdown of all the events. (And if you can't make it, you can catch the action of the main event on NBC10, the NBC10 app and

'Sorry Not Sorry' the free concert on the Parkway is going to be amazing

How about dancing the night away with co-headliners Demi Lovato and Ludacris at the free July 4th concert? Opener Adam Blackstone -- the bassist behind some of music's biggest acts -- takes the main Wawa Welcome America Stage around 7 p.m., followed by rapper Ludacris and popstar Lovato.

Here's what to expect on stage and off as you shake your "Money Maker."

Plan to get there early as the music starts in the afternoon with plenty of Philly flair. Philadelphia Eagles and Power 99FM disc jockey, DJ Diamond Kuts and Snacktime, the brass heavy street band, will team up to provide a collaborative performance. Catch this at the Pennsylvania Lottery Groove stage from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Every good show needs a snack, concert attendees can enjoy a free bag of Haribo Gummy Bears when they make it to the Parkway.

Be prepared for a long day of dancing and fun

It's expected to be a long, hot day (check out the latest First Alert Weather forecast), so concertgoers should consciously take care of themselves, staying hydrated, applying sunscreen, etc. Attendees can check out the Well-being on Wheels, complements of Independence Blue Cross, to receive free health screenings, wellness information and nutritional takeaways.

Security Measures for 2023 party on the Parkway

Guests of the July 4th Parkway concert will enter through a single entrance at Logan Circle at 20th Street.

"They will see an enhanced security footprint, including magnetometers, bag checks and additional security personnel," Wawa Welcome America President and CEO Michael BelBene said.

Wawa Welcome America developed the new security plan with city officials "in an effort to create an event that will remain open and welcoming to all, but, at the same time, remain a safe space for all to enjoy," DelBene said.

The new measures will look to ensure the safety of patrons after stray bullets -- likely fired from up to a mile away --struck two police officers and sent attendees fleeing during the 2022 July 4th fireworks show.

What would July 4th be without fireworks?

The night not finished yet.

Following the show, around 9:45 p.m., gather from Eakins Oval to Logan Circle for a rhythmic fireworks display, harmonized with a live DJ set by DJ Ghost. This will air on Q102FM, so of course you can expect this performance to be visually and audibly pleasing.

Getting to the Parkway concert

SEPTA will run all of its buses, trolleys and subway lines on a Sunday schedule on July 4, 2023. The transit agency will also offer special late-night Regional Rail service following the fireworks.

SEPTA has laid out its full July 4th schedule on its website.

Can't make it down to the Parkway? We got you covered!

The entire main stage concert and fireworks spectacular will be broadcast live on NBC10 and TeleXitos. You can also stream the fun on NBC10.com and the NBC10 app.

Celebrate Freedom and America to start the day

Celebration of Freedom ceremony at Independence Hall

What: Join Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, award-winning actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph and other special guests for the Wawa Welcome America Celebration of Freedom in the shadow of the place where America was founded.

Be there in person to "for an inspiring reading of the Declaration of Independence, the presentation of the Mayor’s Magis Award, Wawa Foundation Hero Award and The Celebrate Freedom Award presented by Freedom Mortgage, one of the nation’s largest full-service mortgage companies, as well as musical performances by the Black Pearl Orchestra," Wawa Welcome America said.

Sleeping in? Watch the event live at 10 a.m. on NBC10 or the NBC10 app or tune in at 6 p.m. to watch it on NBC10 and TeleXitos.

When: Tuesday July 4th at 10 a.m.

Where: Independence Hall, 520 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA, 19106

Feel patriotic with the Independence Day Parade

What: Immediately following the Celebration of Freedom, the Salute to America Independence Day Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. in Old City.

"Celebrate where the nation was born 247 years ago with a patriotic parade featuring dynamic elements from seven states across the country," Wawa Welcome America said. "Featuring performances by Miss America 2023, Grace Stanke, and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2023, Morgan Greco, guests will enjoy lavish floats, United States Military units, marching bands, cultural groups, dance performances, historical characters, and much more!"

When: Tuesday July 4th, starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until around 12:30 p.m.

What's the parade route?: The parade kicks off at 2nd and Market streets and travels down Market Street to City Hall, according to organizers. The parade turns onto North Broad Street before ending at the intersection of Arch and North Broad streets.

Go 4th and Learn: A Great Debate

What: The red, white and blue day continues with some thought-provoking activity at PECO Go 4th and Learn: A Great Debate.

Turn the clocks back and dive into history. "Young historians and discerning debaters are encouraged to play their role in discussing the stories of the past and how they influence the present on the very grounds our country was founded," WWA organizers said.

The debate takes place at the statue of Commodore John Barry in Independence Square in front of Independence Hall.

When: July 4th, starting at 2 p.m.

Where: Independence Mall, enter from 5th and Walnut streets or 6th and Walnut streets.

One last day to enjoy free museums

What: Free Museum Days: Faith and Liberty Discovery Center

While down at Independence Mall, check out the Faith and Liberty Discovery Center, which is owned and operated by American Bible Society.

When: July 4th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 101 N Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, PA 19106

There's more...

What: Free Museum Days: Cliveden House

You don't have to head downtown to Old City to feel historic on the 4th.

"Cliveden is a historic site that preserves and interprets over 200 years of American history through the lives of the Chew Family and their staff, both enslaved and in service," the WWA website said. "Cliveden produces engaging programming for children and adults to connect the past and the present."

When: July 4th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 6401 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144

July 4th event road closures

From Old City to the Parkway, expect plenty of road closures and detours on July 4th. Click here for our full guide.