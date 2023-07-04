Wawa Welcome America

Wawa Welcome America concert delayed due to storm

By Hayden Mitman and David Chang

The Wawa Welcome America concert featuring Demi Lovato, Ludacris and Adam Blackstone has been temporarily delayed due to storms moving through Philadelphia.

The Ben Franklin Parkway was evacuated around 5:30 p.m. as the storms moved through. The concert was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Officials are working to determine when it will be safe for the concert to begin.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Philadelphia and nearby communities. The warning expired at 5:45 p.m.

Winds up to about 60 m.p.h. are expected and, the NWS said, damage to roofs, trees and power lines is possible.

Also, the weather service noted that there could be "penny-sized hail" involved in this alert.

