How to stream Wawa Welcome America July 4th concert, fireworks

Rapper Ludacris and pop star Demi Lovato are set to headline the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert on the Parkway.

Music legend Adam Blackstone will be the opening act for the concert, which begins at 7 p.m. on the main stage.

Before the Ludacris and Lovato “Move” on stage for a “Cool for the Summer” time, DJ Diamond Kuts and Snacktime will hit the Pennsylvania Groove Stage for 2-hour collaborative performance.

A spectacular fireworks show will light up the sky directly after the concert at 8 p.m., serving as the grand finale to Wawa’s 16-day festival.

How to stream the Wawa Welcome America July 4th concert and fireworks

For those who can’t catch the concert and fireworks show in person, the festivities will be livestreamed beginning at 6 p.m. on the following streaming platforms:

Roku

Peacock

Samsung TV

Xumo

Google TV

What if I missed the livestream?

Coverage of the Wawa Welcome America concert, fireworks show and every day of the 16-day festival can be seen on NBC10 streaming platforms, including on NBCPhiladelphia.com.

"The Best of the July 4th Celebration" will re-air on NBC10 Philadelphia's streaming platforms on the following days and times.

Wednesday, July 5th

7:30 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 6th

8:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET

Friday, July 7th

8:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET

For complete coverage of Wawa Welcome America, click here.