The party on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is bring thousands of fans to see Demi Lovato and Ludacris perform and fireworks light up the sky over Philadelphia.

But, a party that big requires plenty of prep and that means road closures.

"We get started about a week out getting ready for the Party of the Parkway and the concert and fireworks," Wawa Welcome America CEO Michael DelBene said. "It takes a village, there's a lot of folks that come together."

Starting July 1 and lasting into July 5, some roads will be closed so that the main event of the Wawa Welcome America Festival can be set up. On July 4th, roads will also be closed in Old City for free Independence Day events.

Here's your guide to the road restrictions as well as public transit for July 4th in Philly. (These closures were released from the City of Philadelphia)

Saturday, July 1, 2023

In preparation for the July 4th Concert & Fireworks, the following road closure will be in effect beginning 4 a.m. on Saturday, July 1 until approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5:

Ben Franklin Parkway inner lanes from 20th Street to Eakins Oval

Monday, July 3, 2023

In preparation for the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony, the following road closure will be in effect:

6th Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Celebration of Freedom road closures:

6th Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street from 8 a.m. to noon

6th Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Salute to America Independence Day Parade

The following streets will be closed for the formation area of the parade:

2nd Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chestnut/Market Street Viaduct between Chestnut and Front Streets to 2nd and Market Streets from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Market Street between 3rd Street to Front Street from 6 a.m.to 1 p.m.

Front Street between Dock Street to Market Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chestnut Street between 2nd Street and Front Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following streets will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until conclusion of parade:

3rd Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

4th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

5th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

6th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

7th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

8th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

9th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

10th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

11th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

12th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

JFK Blvd. between Market Street and 15th Street

N. Broad Street between JFK Blvd. and Vine Street

S. Penn Square from S. Broad Street to E. Market Street

E. Market from Front Street to City Hall

12th Street between Vine Street and Market Street

13th Street between Vine Street and Market Street

Arch Street between 12th Street and Broad Street

July Fourth Concert & Fireworks

Parkway closures could go into effect earlier based on crowd size, the City said.

All closures listed below are in effect from approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4 to 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5 unless otherwise noted:

1900 Race Street

1800-1900 Vine Street

I-676 Off-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-676 On-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-76 eastbound Off-Ramp at Spring Garden Street

Spring Garden Tunnel

Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street

20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

19th Street between Callowhill Street and Cherry Street

All closures listed below are in effect from approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4 to 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5 unless otherwise noted:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 18th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue (Kelly Drive inbound closed at Fountain Green Drive beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m.)

Rear of Art Museum – Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive

2000-2100 Winter Street

MLK Drive from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street

23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval

All closures listed below are in effect from approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4 to 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5 unless otherwise noted:

22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

The following roads will be closed on Tuesday, July 4 beginning at approximately 1 p.m. until approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5:

All roads from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street, 18th Street to 22nd Street (local access maintained for residents)

All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd Street to Corinthian Street (local access maintained for residents)

16th and 17th Streets, between Arch Street and Spring Garden Street will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

Due to public safety interests relating to the fireworks show, all roads listed below will be closed from 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 to approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, unless noted otherwise:

Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive

Lemon Hill Drive

Sedgley Drive

Waterworks Drive

Poplar Drive

SEPTA changes for July 4th

SEPTA will run all of its buses, trolleys and subway lines on a Sunday schedule on July 4, 2023. The transit agency will also offer special late-night Regional Rail service following the fireworks.

SEPTA has laid out its full July 4th schedule on its website. Here's what they say about the plan:

Regional Rail

"Select Regional Rail trains will be added to the service schedule or held later than regularly

scheduled for customers leaving Center City Philadelphia after the fireworks. Late-night service

will operate on select Airport; Chestnut Hill East; Lansdale/Doylestown; Fox Chase;

Paoli/Thorndale; Manayunk/Norristown; Media/Elwyn; Trenton; Warminster; West Trenton; and

Wilmington/Newark Line trains."

Buses

"On July 4 the City of Philadelphia will be closing the Ben Franklin Parkway at 8 p.m. for the

fireworks event. The following bus routes that operate between 16th and 23rd Streets and from

Arch to Spring Garden Streets will begin detouring at 2 p.m. on July 4 until 5 p.m. on July 5: 5, 7,

17, 21, 32, 33, 38, 42, 43, 48, 49. Routes 38 and 43 will begin detouring at 6 a.m. on July 4 due

to fireworks set-up behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Suburban route buses will operate

on a Sunday schedule."

Trolleys

"Trolley Lines will operate on a Sunday schedule with added late-night service."