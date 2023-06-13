Wawa Welcome America's main event is adding some bass to the musical lineup for the July 4th Concert and Fireworks in Philadelphia.

Adam Blackstone, a legend in the music business who has served as musical director for artists including Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj and Justin Timberlake, will open up the free Wawa Welcome America Party on the Parkway concert featuring Demi Lovato and Ludacris, NBC10 exclusively announced Tuesday morning.

A New Jersey native who attended Philadelphia's University of the Arts, Blackstone began his music career as a session musician before he started touring the world. His website dubs him "The Man Behind the Music."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The multi-faceted bassist helped cultivate the Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show featuring Jenifer Lopez and Shakira, according to his official biography. Blackstone also just took the stage at the 2023 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia.

#ROOTSPICNIC was such a VIBE!!!! So blessed to bring my #LEGACY Experience to the home town stage as a solo artist!!🙏🏾🖤🎶🎼🙏🏾

S/O TO MY #BBE band and my special guests #MARYMARY & #COCOJONES for blazzinnngg THE STAGE w/ME!! YAW GENIUSES blessed us SO GOOD!!! pic.twitter.com/hwMr3igUkD — Adam Blackstone (@adamblackstone) June 5, 2023

"On TV, radio or at a live concert at your favorite stadium, the Adam Blackstone sound has certainly permeated your eardrums," his official bio says.

Now you can hear it for yourself on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 4th.

You can also hear from Blackstone during Tuesday's Philly Live at 11:45 a.m.