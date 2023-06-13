Wawa Welcome America

16 days of free events celebrating Freedom and Liberty | June 19 – July 4, 2023
Wawa Welcome America

Adam Blackstone to open up Wawa Welcome America July 4th main event

Adam Blackstone, a New Jersey native and alum of Philadelphia's University of the Arts, will open the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert and Fireworks featuring Demi Lovato and Ludacris

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wawa Welcome America's main event is adding some bass to the musical lineup for the July 4th Concert and Fireworks in Philadelphia.

Adam Blackstone, a legend in the music business who has served as musical director for artists including Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj and Justin Timberlake, will open up the free Wawa Welcome America Party on the Parkway concert featuring Demi Lovato and Ludacris, NBC10 exclusively announced Tuesday morning.

Wawa Welcome America May 23

Demi Lovato, Ludacris to headline 2023 Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert

Wawa Welcome America May 22

Wawa Welcome America 2023: Check out free events calendar for 16-day festival

A New Jersey native who attended Philadelphia's University of the Arts, Blackstone began his music career as a session musician before he started touring the world. His website dubs him "The Man Behind the Music."

The multi-faceted bassist helped cultivate the Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show featuring Jenifer Lopez and Shakira, according to his official biography. Blackstone also just took the stage at the 2023 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia.

"On TV, radio or at a live concert at your favorite stadium, the Adam Blackstone sound has certainly permeated your eardrums," his official bio says.

Now you can hear it for yourself on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 4th.

You can also hear from Blackstone during Tuesday's Philly Live at 11:45 a.m.

