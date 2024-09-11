Two Philly spots make Bon Appétit's ‘Best New Restaurants of 2024' list

The Philadelphia food scene is receiving high honors once again.

Two local spots have made Bon Appétit's "Best New Restaurants of 2024" list.

Rittenhouse's My Loup and Kensington's Meetinghouse join the list of 18 other restaurants across the country.

The food magazine highlighted how My Loup's Quebec-inspired cuisine fits perfectly with the City of Brotherly Love and gave Meetinghouse a shoutout for its refreshing beers and "excellent pub fare approached with fine dining fastidiousness."

In an Instagram post, Meetinghouse put out a statement thanking Bon Appétit for the "unexpected honor."

The post read in part:

"We certainly didn’t set out to gain this kind of national recognition. Our vision was to open a really comfortable neighborhood pub with a focused menu of house beers (plus excellent Guinness), a handful of wines/cocktails, and very tasty, simple food. We weren’t out to invent drinks or dishes – simply to do the tried-and-true with consistency and follow-through. Being embraced by our immediate community was kind of where the outlook ended.

So to be featured in the company of such talented and accomplished culinary and hospitality pros is surreal and amazing."

My Loup also put out a statement on Instagram celebrating the honor and the fact that owner and chef Alex Kemp was featured on the cover of this month's issue.

Last year, Eater released their annual list of the "12 Best New Restaurants," and My Loup made the cut. Even this year, the New York Times recognized the eatery for its modern French cuisine.