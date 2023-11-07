Two Philadelphia restaurants land on Eater's ‘Best New Restaurants of 2023' list

Philadelphia's food scene is receiving more recognition.

On Tuesday, Eater - a website that focuses on food and dining in cities across America - released their annual list of the "12 Best New Restaurants" and it's no surprise: two Philadelphia restaurants made the cut.

The restaurants on the list represent what the editors believe are the places that offer exceptional meals, originality and have set trends.

It should be noted that Philadelphia is the only city on the list that earned two spots and those restaurants are My Loup and Honeysuckle Provisions.

Honeysuckle Provisions

Honeysuckle Provisions is an Afrocentric grocery and café in West Philadelphia founded by husband and wife Omar Tate and Cybille St. Aude-Tate. This restaurant features Black-made and grown foods and aims to serve the surrounding community.

Ernest Owens, editor of Eater notes that Honeysuckle Provisions "pays homage to the diversity of its local culture."

Owens additionally raves about the "destination-worthy breakfast sandwiches" and the “Dolla” hoagies which are highly sought after.

For more information about Honeysuckle Provisions click here.

My Loup

My Loup located in Rittenhouse Square is no stranger to the spotlight, in September, the restaurant was one of the three Philadelphia-area restaurants among 50 places in America The New York Times is "most excited about right now" on "The Restaurant List 2023."

The modern French restaurant just opened in May of 2023 by chefs and owners Alex Kemp and Amanda Shulman.

Editor of Eater Jaya Saxena describes My Loup as "luxurious, but quietly so" and notes the restaurant's French Canadian influence on the menu.

Saxena's review also mentions the decadent options such as the Caesar salad topped with luscious smoked eel and the classic roast beef au poivre served cold alongside frites and horseradish.

For more information about My Loup click here.

For full reviews on both restaurants on Eater click here.