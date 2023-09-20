3 Philly restaurants make the New York Times' 2023 top 50 list

Looking for dinner plans? You don't have to look further because Philadelphia has some of the best places to dine, New York's premier publication even agrees.

Three Philadelphia-area restaurants are among 50 places in America The New York Times is "most excited about right now" on "The Restaurant List 2023."

The New York Times sent out reporters, editors and critics around the U.S. to curate this list.

The list included South Philadelphia's El Chingon, My Loup of Center City and Kalaya in Fishtown.

El Chingon, at 1524 S 10th Street in South Philadelphia, opened in November 2022. Chef Juan Carlos Aparico's spot "will take you on a journey around Mexico exploring authentic regional flavors from the streets of Mexico to family dinner tables," according to the eatery's website.

Aparicio opened the eatery after he traveled around Mexico to learn different techniques and recipes.

Editor of the New York Times Nikita Richardson took note of the spring bread which is Aparicio's specialty, the silver scallops and the house-made sourdough tortillas.

"El Chingon doesn’t clamor for attention or traffic in gimmicks; it’s simply a neighborhood restaurant, albeit one of the highest order," Richardson wrote.

My Loup, at 2005 Walnut Street in Rittenhouse Square, is a take on modern French cuisine that recently opened in May 2023. The restaurant is a collaboration between chefs and owners Alex Kemp and Amanda Shulman.

Those who dine at My Loup should note that the menu changes daily and isn't short of decadent options.

"The easiest way to experience the twists, turns and surprises of their seasonal menu is the “Let us cook for you!” option, which could go from a seafood platter to a hot-cold crab situation (big crab meets Big Mac) to a meaty main, like a pork chop with peaches," New York Times Editor Sara Bonisteel wrote.

Kalaya, located at 4 W. Palmer Street in Fishtown, opened November 2022. The restaurant claims to be a place where you can experience authentic Thai cuisine from dumplings to stirfry.

"Be sure to order the flower-shaped shaw muang, the fiery venison curry and the goong phao, with its grilled freshwater prawns," Editor of The New York Times Brett Anderson wrote.

Click here for a full list of other favorite restaurant options highlighted by the New York Times.