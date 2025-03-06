Wiz wit… a straw? Florida company unveils cheesesteak milkshakes

Love cheesesteaks?

Sure, what Philadelphian doesn't? But... do you love cheesesteaks enough to make one your beverage of choice?

What's that you say? "You can't drink a cheesesteak, you silly NBC staffer."

And, you know, you would have been correct.

Until now.

That's because the innovators -- or mad mixologists -- at Mark Light Shake in Coral Gables, Florida have found a way to clog arteries through a straw with a new cheesesteak milkshake.

Introduced for fans of University of Miami baseball during the team's recent series against Villanova, the new treat, if it's fair to call it that, is made of vanilla ice cream with vanilla syrup -- good start, so far -- with an added mound of shaved steak and a glob of liquid cheese.

The entire concoction is then topped with a mini-cheesesteak for good measure.

Still, no matter how off-putting it may sound, someone online has posted a review saying the mixture was "awesome."

We sent a friend to review the vanilla cheesesteak @MarkLightShake in Miami tonight.



“Honestly, it was awesome.” https://t.co/wTFDVkZTct pic.twitter.com/mnZY5ouohc — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 6, 2025

They say there's no accounting for taste.

The company hasn't said if you can add sautéed onions or hot peppers for a more authentic experience.